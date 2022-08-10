Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Singleton Council to begin work on a temporary side track for Broke Road as repairs in the Hunter Valley town face a 40 week delay following NSW July 2022 floods

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated August 10 2022 - 2:01am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Work will start today on a temporary Broke Road solution as council face a 40 week wait on "key elements" for the road's repairs.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.