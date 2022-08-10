Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Seal v Octopus: spectacular marine mealtime captured by Far South Coast photographer

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated August 10 2022 - 3:19am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Impressive seal versus octopus attack. Video by sq_snaps.

NATIONAL: A very daring seal took onlookers by surprise on the weekend, with its calculated attack on a Maori Octopus, the largest Octopus species in Southern Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.