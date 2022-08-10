NURSES and midwives fed up with "untenable" workloads at Maitland Hospital say chronic short staffing is putting patients at risk but plans to open extra wards will only make things worse.
Members of the NSW Nurses and Members Association (NSWNMA) plan to "walk out" in their own time between shifts Thursday morning after hearing the local health district has plans to open "unfunded" wards to accommodate emergency department (ED) overflow.
"It's the straw that broke the camel's back," Ashley Dobozy, the Hunter New England organiser for NSWNMA, told the Newcastle Herald. "The nurses and midwives are saying that it's just not good enough because they can't even staff their own wards, and now they're opening a new one."
They are calling for the state government to mandate staff to patient ratios and fund the opening of the fifth level of the hospital.
Ms Dobozy said the hospital was having "major, major issues" that started at the front doors.
"The new hospital location in Metford has meant that the catchment area has changed," she said. "They are now picking up areas which the previous hospital site didn't, which is putting a lot of pressure on the ED.
"On top of that you also have what we call bed block in the rest of the hospital. People are coming into ED and needing medical attention to the point where they do need to stay in the hospital, however the number of people coming through those ED doors is far higher than the amount of people they are able to discharge everyday."
Double shifts - such as working from 1.30pm and not going home until 8am the next day - had always existed. But now the "entire service" was relying on overtime, with staff experiencing "unsafe" levels of fatigue.
"All of those horrible experiences patients are experiencing due to not having much access to the nurses and midwives is because we have a much bigger problem than just people calling in sick," she said.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
