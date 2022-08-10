Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Maitland Hospital nurses walk, warning staff problems and ED pressure will get worse without extra funded wards

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
August 10 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Hospital. Picture: Simone De Peak

NURSES and midwives fed up with "untenable" workloads at Maitland Hospital say chronic short staffing is putting patients at risk but plans to open extra wards will only make things worse.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.