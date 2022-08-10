Climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen will not confirm if a $100 million commitment from the previous government to support the development of the hydrogen sector at the Port of Newcastle will be honoured in the upcoming federal budget.
Mr Bowen, who visited the Hunter on Wednesday, said the Labor government supported the growth of the hydrogen sector but would not commit to the funding.
"We are big supporters of the hydrogen industry," he said. "Obviously, as you would expect, we are assessing all of the commitments made by the previous government and we will have more to say in a budget context in October. "Having said that, we are big supporters of the development of the hydrogen industry,"
He also visited Tomago Aluminium and Bloomfield Colliery.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
