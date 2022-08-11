NEWCASTLE school student David Egbelakin, aka Theo Landish, describes his life as "hectic" since he was selected as one of five finalists in triple j's Unearthed High competition for his track Feelings Change.
"There's been lots of little surprises like label offerings and getting a lot of praise," Egbelakin said. "Even my school teacher, she interrupts class to play my music."
For the 17-year-old year 12 student at Callaghan College Jesmond it's the beginning of a dream he's held since first watching videos of Michael Jackson and The Weeknd as young boy living in Auckland.
In 2018 he moved to Fletcher after his mother, associate professor Temitope Egbelakin, took up a role at the University of Newcastle, lecturing in civil engineering.
It was some motherly advice which inspired Egbelakin to write the acoustic R'n'B pop track, Feelings Change, which explores the darker side of heartbreak.
"I made that song three hours after me and my ex broke up," he said. "My mum was like 'go record a song' and that was the result of it."
Egbelakin learnt to play piano, guitar and drums as a child, and then during the 2020 lockdown he became inspired to sing and record his own material. In 2021 he released his first track Faded on Soundcloud, blending modern R'n'B and hip hop.
Initially Egbelakin started as The Outlandish, "as I wanted to tell outlandish stories", before settling on Theo Landish.
His sound has drawn comparisons with Aussie superstar and former Unearthed High winner, The Kid Laroi, and American Post Malone.
Egbelakin's first priority is to finish his HSC this year, before relocating to Los Angeles in 2023 when he turns 18 to link up with his US manager.
"As of lately it's feeling so possible that I can get there," he said.
"I see everyone giving me comparisons and it feels like that dream, that goal, isn't that far away.
"That's what really drives me, the fact that if I don't get that goal it's all on me."
