THE Newcastle Knights have signed long-serving North Queensland Cowboys official Peter Parr as their new director of football.
Advertisement
Parr, a born-and-bred Novocastrian, was a premiership-winning centre for South Newcastle in the district competition in the late 1980s before leaving his home town for coaching and administrative roles with the Western Reds, Adelaide Rams, Brisbane Broncos and Cowboys.
He served as CEO, football manager and director of football at the Cowboys during a 21-year stint that incorporated their golden era, which produced a premiership in 2015 and grand final appearances in 2005 and 2017.
He has also been football manager for the NSW Blues in recent seasons.
Parr's appointment is expected to ease the burden on Philip Gardner, who for almost five years has juggled the dual roles of chief executive of the Wests Group and the Knights.
In a revealing interview this week with Toohey's News host Barry Toohey, Parr reveals some of his plans to turn the club's losses around and transform the Knights to contenders within the NRL competition.
In a wide-ranging conversation, Parr opens up on the fallout from the club's most recent drama surrounding star player David Klemmer, as well as a few key strategies he plans to implement as he gets underway in his new appointment.
Search "Toohey's News: The Podcast" on your preferred podcast app to listen to the full episode now.
Have your say or suggest a guest for an upcoming episode by contributing a rating and review in your Apple Podcasts app, or get in touch via email at news@newcastleherald.com.au.
Find Toohey's News: The Podcast on: Overcast, Stitcher, PocketCasts, Castro, RadioPublic, Breaker, TuneIn, CastBox, iHeartRadio
Barry Toohey will bring a new episode to all your favourite podcasting apps every week, complementing his premium and exclusive Knights reporting and analysis in the pages of the Newcastle Herald.
Toohey's News will be back with another episode on Thursday.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.