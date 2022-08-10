THERE'S been an outpouring of grief from around the world for Australian pop icon Olivia Newton-John since she died on Monday in California aged 73.
There's been tributes from stars like John Travolta, Kylie Minogue, Delta Goodrem and Hugh Jackman, and even one from Hunter Valley singer-songwriter William Crighton.
Advertisement
Crighton shared on social media his personal story of meeting the Grease and Xanadu singer and actress.
"My brother Luke Crighton and I met her once (around 2007) at a backyard BBQ in LA," Crighton wrote.
"We talked for a long time and she even phoned my dad back in Ardlethan, NSW. He's a huge fan and after waiting 45 years or so to talk to her his first question was, 'getting any rain over there?'
"After our yarn I saw her do one of the greatest duets with Joe Walsh from about five feet away."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.