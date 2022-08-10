Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Energy Minister Chris Bowen says green hydrogen will be introduced to the Hunter Power Project at Kurri as soon as possible

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
August 10 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Optimistic: Chris Bowen said he was confident that $700million would be enough allow the Hunter Power Project to be converted to a green hydrogen plant over time.

Energy minister Chris Bowen said he was confident that the gas-fired Hunter Power Project would be able to be converted to green hydrogen for $700 million.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.