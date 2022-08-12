"I have a pre-existing spinal issue and I was working in my beauty salon in Cessnock when something just slipped in my back," she said. "I rushed up there and I explained that the last time this happened, I ended up unable to walk, I was in a back brace, and that I really needed them to have a look at it immediately, because I was already losing feeling in my legs. They said they were too busy. I'd have to wait at least six hours, and they didn't have a doctor."