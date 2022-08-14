Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Opinion
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes, August 15, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
August 14 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Are Stockton risks greater than on the street

"NOT fit for purpose" is the phrase used to justify the state government's decision to veto the use of the Stockton Centre, pictured, and Tomaree Lodge to house homeless persons ('State rejects housing plan, Newcastle Herald 10/8).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.