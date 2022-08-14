Are Stockton risks greater than on the street

THE Newcastle Knights' men's first grade side, which is traditionally the core of the club, seems to be falling away. It would seem to me at this time they are more interested in the women's competition, signing players right, left and centre. It would seem that there is less interest in what is happening with the first grade. They've only signed a couple of forwards who are in my opinion not game-breakers. They also have two players in Ponga and Best who I think are liabilities in regards to their injury problems that are well documented. Let's get a good scout out for some young players with ability and a will to win and a bit of a hard edge. If they don't, they will be more than often looking at a wooden spoon instead of a third NRL premiership.