Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs
Review

ALBUM REVIEW: King Stringray fulfils their early promise on rocking debut

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated August 10 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROYAL START: King Stingray's debut album delivers on the promise of the band's initial singles.

IF the members of Midnight Oil and Yothu Yindi had formed a super group 30 years ago they would have sounded like King Stingray.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.