Winning a major award at the KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show last week took Daniel and Jane Maroulis by surprise.
They'd won medals before under the Boydell's banner but never a major award. And they have been so busy juggling a farm, four daughters, a newly-purchased pub, a cellar door and a restaurant that attending a black-tie event in Sydney was just another thing on the "to do" list.
Suddenly they found themselves were on stage accepting the award for 'best small producer wine of show' for the 2021 Boydell's Reserve Chardonnay.
"The trophy win was a lovely surprise," Jane Maroulis says while driving through the countryside. It's a good time to catch her for a chat.
"Liz Silkman is our winemaker and she is just the chardonnay queen. The grape quality was amazing and it's great to see chardonnay making a comeback. That era of the oaky, buttery flavour tarnished everyone's memories of chardonnay, I think. Times have changed though."
Jane and Daniel moved from Narromine to East Gresford in 2015 when they purchased the Boydell's property. Settled by Welshman Charles Boydell in 1826, it is thought to be one of the first vineyard plantings in the Hunter region. The vineyard was replanted by Daniel and Jane in 2017 and they opened Boydell's Wines, Cellar Door & Restaurant in Morpeth in 2019.
All are invited to experience the picturesque East Gresford vineyard and its surrounds at Boydell's annual Picnic in the Vines on October 22 and 23. There's plenty of food, wine and live music to enjoy, and tickets start from as little as $20 per person. Or, you can book a private marquee for yourself and a group of friends and get a glass of bubbly on arrival, your own private enclosure complete with shelter, chairs and a table, and a cheese platter.
"The private marquee for non-members is something new this year, and each one will be styled beautifully for eight to 10 people. The picnic days have always been popular but we've been really unlucky with the weather in the past, so fingers crossed."
The Boydell's property is so picturesque it was featured in television commercials for the latest season of the Nine Network's Farmer Wants a Wife.
"They had a crew of about 80 and they filmed the beautiful wedding scene under our pergola, which was lovely. It's quite surreal seeing our place on the television," Maroulis says. "I think they filmed some of the series at Tocal as well. They usually film in Pokolbin so it's nice for our side of the Hunter to get a look in."
Then there's the historic Paterson Tavern, which Jane and Daniel bought earlier this year. They kept all the existing staff on, including chef Clint Eslick, who Jane says is "doing a fabulous job". They've tweaked the menu but kept locals' pub favourites by request, including the damper stew (a slow-cooked beef, vegetable and Boydell's shiraz stew served in a crusty, oven-baked damper roll).
There's an ever-changing specials board, $15 lunch deals, Tuesday is trivia and pasta night, there are $1 dumplings on Wednesday nights ... just check the tavern's social media pages for details. Work has started on the beer garden and Maroulis has plans for a children's play area, too.
"We've got some more work to do with the courtyard but it's looking good," she says.
"I reckon it will be ready by spring, and then we'll have music every Sunday from 1pm to 4pm, introduce a new cocktail menu and extend the bistro hours."
The tavern is very much a family affair. Jane, Daniel and their daughters are all very hands-on.
"The girls come in after school and stock the shelves and wipe down tables to earn a bit of pocket money. They're loving it - and perhaps learning how to order a schooner of coke a bit too quickly," she says, laughing.
"We're all loving it. Maybe Daniel is loving it a bit too much. He's always behind the bar pulling beers and having a chat."
