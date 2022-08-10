Newcastle Herald
Eireborne, The Sapphires and The Barber of Seville coming in massive week at the Civic Theatre

By Ken Longworth
Updated August 10 2022 - 6:51am, first published 6:49am
MUSICAL: The Sapphires tells the real-life story of a quartet of young Aboriginal women who entertained Aussie soldiers fighting in Vietnam in 1968.

NEWCASTLE's Civic Theatre often features just one touring show a week but they're preparing to present a triple-threat feast of entertainment.

