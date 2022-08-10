Gary Harley | James McDonald eyeing high five in Newcastle

Champion jockey James McDonald travels to Newcastle on Thursday for five mounts on the eight-race program.
Three of "J-Mac's" mounts are early favourites, with the other two second favourite with TAB Fixed Odds.
Advertisement
He kicks off the day aboard the Chris Waller-trained Sardegna ($4) in the opening event, the Hungerford Hill Maiden Handicap (1500m).
The four-year-old son of Sebring has had only two starts - both in Queensland in April. Sardegna's last start was in an 1800m Sunshine Coast maiden, where he came from well back to finish second, beaten one-and-a-quarter lengths.
He has had a recent Rosehill trial where he knocked up to finish last.
McDonald's second ride is the James Cummings-trained I Am Invincible colt Bayezid, the $2.30 favourite in the Avid Project Management three-year-old Maiden Plate (900m).
Bayezid is on debut after an impressive all-the-way trial win at Warwick Farm on July 22, and on form he should be very hard to beat.
Last-start Muswellbrook winner Pharoah's Reign ($4 TAB) runs in the Prince Of Merewether Class 1 Maiden Plate (1890m). Trained by Richard and Will Freedman, the mare had been runner-up in three starts before breaking through at Muswellbrook. She is an on-speed runner with a good chance in an open race.
Chris Waller's unraced four-year-old Narito is McDonald's ride in the TAB Venue Mode Maiden Plate (1200m), in which he is a $3.40 chance with the TAB. The son of Maurice had a quiet trial recently, however, he must overcome a wide barrier.
The leading hoop can finish the meeting on a high aboard the John O'Shea-trained Strombus in the Jennings Print Benchmark 64 Handicap (1200m).
Strombus is a winner on the track, and his last run was an eyecatcher when he came from last near the turn to go down by half a length at Warwick Farm.
The most interesting runner at Newcastle is the Joe Pride-trained three-year-old colt Shalatin.
Nash Rawiller is making the trip to Newcastle to ride Shalatin in the TAB Venue Mode Maiden Plate (1200m).
The colt has the rails barrier and TAB went up $2.50 on Tuesday. Last preparation the then two-year-old was placed in the Group 2 Todman, and he was runner-up in the $1 million Golden Gift.
The David Atkins-trained group 2 Skyline Stakes winner Promitto will gallop after race two as he prepares for the feature three-year-old races during the spring.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.