WANDERERS came from behind to beat University 27-17 at No.2 Sportsground on Wednesday night and all but seal a place in the Hunter Rugby Union semi-finals in a triumph that coach Dan Beckett declared the best in his 15 years at the club.
Down on personnel and down 17-13 on the scoreboard, Wanderers rallied late to earn a bonus-point win and move to 35 points, five clear of fifth-placed Nelson Bay with a game in hand on the Gropers.
"They showed so much heart," Beckett said. "That is the best win I have been involved in. One hundred per cent. We all knew what was at stake and University were good. I couldn't be prouder of my boys."
Former NSW Country utility Cal McDonald was the unlikely match-winner for the Two Blues.
In his first top-grade appearance since 2017, McDonald came on with 15 minutes remaining and scored a try from a charge down to put the Two Blues ahead 20-17.
Slotting in at fly-half, the 32-year then put up a towering kick, which University failed to handle. Wanderers poured through and in a goal-line scramble Dillon Rowney dived on the ball to seal the win.
"Cal knows the group well and he came to me and said if you need it, I can do a job," Beckett said. "Nick Ward, who started at 10, did a fantastic job. But with 15 minutes to go we were flat and the game was there to be won. Cal is a very good footballer but has been playing lower grades. He has a young family and that is just life. I am in awe of guys like him, who play lower grades, but when there is a need they put their hand up."
McDonald may have iced the game, but back-rowers Piers Morell and Liam Bryce ensured Wanderers stayed in it with wholehearted performances.
With first grade mainstays, Hayden Cole (neck), Luke Simmons (torn pec) Dave Waller (calf), Marcus Christensen (calf), Billy Coffey (hamstring) and Timmy Turner (ankle) watching from the stands, Wanderers lost powerhouse prop Dylan Evans (knee) and George Ashworth (shoulder) in the first half.
University, despite having lock Angus Allen and No.8 Dylan Heins spend 10 minutes each in the sinbin, were in control for large parts.
They competed hard at the breakdown and made inroads on the edges through prop Toa Havea and centre Josh Meads.
The Students led leading 8-3 in the 15th minute but went to half-time down 13-11.
Dane Sherratt, after slotting a field goal just before the break, put the visitors ahead 14-13 with a penalty and added another as momentum shifted.
The loss ended a three-game winning streak and leaves the Student in sixth place and out of finals contention.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
