Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Wildfires mentor Scott Coleman shares Shute Shield coach of year award

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 10 2022 - 1:45pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWARD WINNER: Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman. Picture: Stewart Hazell

SCOTT Coleman would have swapped it for a place in the Shute Shield finals in a heart beat but the Hunter Wildfires mentor was honoured to be named joint coach of the year at the Catchpole Medal dinner in Sydney on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.