SCOTT Coleman would have swapped it for a place in the Shute Shield finals in a heart beat but the Hunter Wildfires mentor was honoured to be named joint coach of the year at the Catchpole Medal dinner in Sydney on Wednesday night.
Coleman shared the David Brockhoff Medal, which is voted on by his peers, with Sydney University coach and close friend Sean Hedger.
In his third year in charge, Coleman steered the Wildfires to within a whisker of a play-off berth.
They recorded a number of club firsts and were in the top eight for the majority of the season.
Their nine wins included triumphs over top-four sides Sydney University, Randwick and Manly (twice).
Coleman's, older brother Darren, the NSW Waratahs boss and former David Brockhoff Medal winner, presented the award.
Scott's next target is to emulate Darren's premiership success after he guided Warringah and Gordon to Shute Shield titles.
Wildfires breakaway Donny Freeman finished third in voting for the Catchpole Medal behind winner, Manly lock Max Douglas.
It's understood that player of the year award went down to the final round, where Douglas emerged as the winner after scoring a try in Manly's 20-24 loss to Sydney Uni.
Only 21, Freeman emerged as one of the premier back-rowers and led the competition with 24 turnovers.
Freeman's teammate Connor Winchester was among the top 10 players shortlisted for the prestigious award.
Wildfires hooker Phil Bradford was the competition's leading tryscorer with 17.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
