I had just completed Open Foundation as a mature age student at age 21 after having left school at 14. In the 90s it wasn't that unusual to leave in Year 9 or 10 to start work and I was a little younger than most of my classmates. I left because my school had an incredibly toxic vibe for bullying and I wasn't a good enough student to want to fight to be there. Between leaving school and doing Open Foundation, I learned that just because I wasn't a great student didn't mean I wasn't smart. Uni and its style of self-driven learning was much better suited to who I was and I applied myself hard. I was shocked at the course marks that I achieved and changed the course based on the higher marks. I originally planned to do graphic design.