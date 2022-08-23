We're democratising the gaming industry.- Jacquie Garrett
Where were you raised and who or what influenced your career?
I was raised in Newcastle and have worked in diverse roles. Everything from admin, retail management to jewellery design, marketing and training facilitator at Jetstar Engineering. My career was heavily influenced by my need to remain engaged, entertained and excited by work. So I would switch frequently, just to keep in interesting! As it turns out, all those roles prepared me well for the diverse skill set required of a startup CEO.
Why did you do a Comms degree?
I had just completed Open Foundation as a mature age student at age 21 after having left school at 14. In the 90s it wasn't that unusual to leave in Year 9 or 10 to start work and I was a little younger than most of my classmates. I left because my school had an incredibly toxic vibe for bullying and I wasn't a good enough student to want to fight to be there. Between leaving school and doing Open Foundation, I learned that just because I wasn't a great student didn't mean I wasn't smart. Uni and its style of self-driven learning was much better suited to who I was and I applied myself hard. I was shocked at the course marks that I achieved and changed the course based on the higher marks. I originally planned to do graphic design.
What led you to found Indie Recruitment?
I had worked for the previous year at a prominent job network provider and became frustrated at the lack of preparation young people were getting for the workforce. I wanted to teach them how to remain flexible and adaptable in their career and to utilise their transferable skills. The company was acquired in 2018 within 18 months and I founded GGWP the next day.
What does GGWP Academy stand for; and what does it do?
Good Game Well Played. GGWP Academy is an E-learning and Influencer marketplace platform for gamers globally. We teach creators how to become best in class content creators then give them opportunities to work with brands from all over the world. Aspiring creators pay a subscription for access to learning, a central profile, aggregated data and the marketplace. Brands also come to us with a marketing budget and we help them engage the right talent. We're democratising the gaming industry so that small brands can connect and work with small creators, mid tier with mid tier, and large brands with large creators.
Are you a gamer?
I grew up as a casual gamer and still enjoy Minecraft but it's my son and husband who game the most. When my son turned pro at aged 9, I found myself immersed in the industry and recognised a number of gaps in a wildly growing industry.
The major milestone of the company's scaling journey?
What has led you to embark on an equity crowdfunding campaign?
It's an exciting way to expand our network and increase our user acquisition at the same time as raising funds. It also gives our community of creators the opportunity to own a piece of the GGWP action. We raised $1,125000 over the past year with sophisticated investors across Australia and Germany but now its time for everyone to get involved.
Why have you chosen to use Equitise as your platform?
For its 1:1 bespoke approach. I had met Equitise CEO Jonny Wilkinson at the Upside Founders Program a few months prior, so when we decided to crowdfund it made sense to talk to Jonny. We liked that Equitise only take on quality deals for their Investor network and they work hard to help companies prepare for their crowdfunding campaign.
Why does equity crowdfunding appeal?
By gamers, for gamers.... Now also backed by gamers. The ultimate evidence in product market fit.
What is your funding target, and what will those funds allow you to do?
We've set a minimum/maximum $500,000- $1.5m to give us a 12-18 month runway to fully automate our platform and reach the next value inflection point before our next VC round. It will allow us to continue our growth through this "build heavy" part of our journey.
What is in it for those investing?
An opportunity to back Australia's only gaming content tech startup, to back a proven and resilient female founder and to back a highly diverse team, taking on the world. Some of the crowdfunding perks we've discussed include and exclusive industry/investor party, limited edition GGWP merchandise, and bonus shares. Also, who doesn't want to own part of the companion platform to Twitch/YouTube/Facebook Gaming?
Where do you hope your business will be in five years?
Having 10% market share, being an industry game changer, being acquired by Twitch, Google, or similar.
Business, news and feature reporter.
