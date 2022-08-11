Charlestown are a small swimming club making a big splash.
They won the sought-after Quality Club Pointscore, calculated on results and the number of club participants, at the Coast and Valley Swimming Association Winter Short Course Championships at Woy Woy in June then last month placed 10th overall with a team of 19 at the NSW Country Short Course Championships at Sydney Olympic Park.
Charlestown returned from the NSW Country titles with five gold medals, three silver and nine bronze.
"We've got a small club here and are just trying to encourage kids to get involved in swimming," Charlestown Swim Club president Adam Waite told the Newcastle Herald.
"There seems to be a good core group of kids coming through at the moment who are swimming well and pushing each other and getting success. We've also got kids who enjoy club nights and we cater for everybody."
NSW Country champions Violet Williams and Alex Noonan will be part of a seven-strong Charlestown team testing the waters at the NSW Senior State Age Short Course Championships at Homebush from Friday until Sunday.
Williams, who turns 15 on Sunday, secured her first NSW Country crown in winning the 14-years girls 400-metre freestyle and will race in seven events this weekend.
"Winning that event at NSW Country was a bit of a goal, so it was good to tick that off the list," Williams said.
"This weekend I'm just hoping to get some PBs [personal best times], especially in the 400 and 200 [freestyle], but it will be good to see how we place."
Noonan, 14, "exceeded expectations" by winning the 14-years girls 100m freestyle at the NSW Country titles and finished with silver in the 50m freestyle plus bronze in 200m Individual Medley and 200m freestyle.
"I was just hoping to do a PB and then to medal was really good," Noonan said.
"This weekend I'd like to crack the minute mark in 100 free."
Kelsey Van Eldik, Tyler Bright, Lara Horvath, Amelia Espert and Alex Walker will also compete for Charlestown this weekend.
Cameron Waite, 13, will lead a five-strong team headed to the NSW Junior State Age Short Course Championships in Sydney next month.
He collected NSW Country gold in the 13-years boys 100m breaststroke, silver in the 200m breaststroke and bronze in 100m freestyle last month.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
