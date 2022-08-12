HERE comes the cavalry.
Maitland coach Luke Cunningham was scratching his head, fearing the Blacks' premiership drive was going to be crueled by injury a month ago.
Advertisement
Chris Logan (knee), Hare Meihana (shoulder), Mick Taylor (ankle) and Tom Vincent (ankle) were all on the long-term injury list.
Now Cunningham is trying to work out how to fit them all in.
Only Logan, who is sidelined for the year after rupturing his ACL, is unavailable.
Throw in Sam Callow, Pat Robards, Pat Batey and Cal Vizer, who have recovered from minor issues, and Cunningham has a selection headache ahead of the visit by a desperate Nelson Bay on Saturday.
"It is a fantastic position to be in," Cunningham said. "Up until now, the rugby gods have played a role in helping me pick teams.
"We had a bit of luck in that some of the serious injuries have panned out OK.
"Initially, Tom Vincent was going to have surgery to repair ligaments in his ankle. Even our medical guy Mick "Punchy" Sager, is still scratching his head at how he has recovered.
"Hare came back last week from his shoulder problem and played off the bench in first grade.
"Pat Batey was a concussion. Sam Callow had a sternum issue and the week off has done him the world of good.
"Pat Robards is back. Cal Vizer is back ... all hands are on deck.
"The Bay are firing really well. It will be a good hit out.
"I have some tough decisions to make."
Nelson Bay are in fifth spot on 30 points, five behind Wanderers, and will most likely need to beat the Blacks (third on 38 points), the Two Blues and Hamilton (47 points) to finish in the top four.
Maitland are still chasing a top two spot and two chances in the semis.
"We need to win our last three and we need some results to go our way," Cunningham said. "The way the comp is, anyone can roll anyone.
Advertisement
"We certainly want some ascendancy running into the semis. We are excited. There is a good vibe in the club."
The scrum has been the Gropers' Achilles heel in recent weeks and Cunningham said the Blacks hope to apply pressure at the set piece.
"The Bay's backs are pretty potent so you certainly need to lay the platform through the forwards and take some of that front-foot ball off Chad Northcott and those guys," Cunningham said.
Elsewhere Saturday, Merewether, fresh from the bye, tackle a University outfit backing up from a deflating 27-17 loss to Wanderers in a catch-up game on Wednesday night.
The defeat ended the Students' play-off hopes but retaining the Hawthorne Cup will ensure there is no shortage of motivation. After Merewether, Uni have a bye and compete the season away to cellar dwellers Singleton.
Wanderers take on the Bulls at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday and are likely to be without prop Dylan Evans (knee) and fullback George Asworth (shoulder).
Advertisement
Hamilton and Southern Beaches have the bye.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.