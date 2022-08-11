Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Port Stephens oyster growers receive the first shipment of oyster spat from Tasmania after being wiped out by QX disease

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
August 11 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Looking to the future: Matt Burgoyne says many growers are working multiple jobs to make ends meet. Picture: Peter Lorimer

The decimated Port Stephens oyster industry has received a boost with the arrival of the first shipment of juvenile Pacific oysters.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.