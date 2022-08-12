Gabbi Bolt is hitting the road with The Chaser, The Shovel and Mark Humphries for an 11-city national live show tour.
The Chaser's Charles Firth, The Shovel's James Schloeffel and Mark Humphries (ABC-TV's 7.30) have teamed up to produce The War on 2022, an end-of-year live show starring Australia's leading satirists.
Bolt, a musical comedian, has become one of Australia's biggest TikTok stars off the back of her hilarious original songs.
"Gabbi has taken the Australian comedy scene by storm this year," Firth says.
"She won 'best newcomer' at the Sydney Comedy Festival 2022, and 'best of the week' at the Adelaide Fringe 2022, and last year won the prestigious Moosehead Award at the Melbourne Comedy Festival.
"We're incredibly lucky to have her on board."
If you only go to one show this year, you really should be getting out more.- James Schloeffel
The show is a fast-paced end-of-year wrap that has become a major fixture on the Australian comedy scene in recent years.
It features a round-up of the top headlines from The Chaser and The Shovel, musical performances, political sketches and awkward audience interactions.
"This year, we'll touch on hilarious topics such as the war in Ukraine, the impending climate apocalypse, destruction of women's bodily autonomy in America and how to be as charismatic as Peter Dutton," says Firth.
Adds Humphries: "We're thinking of holding the whole event in a field of mud.
"It worked for Splendour in the Grass, so we thought we should give it a try."
"If you only go to one show this year, you really should be getting out more," says Schloeffel.
