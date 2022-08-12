Newcastle Herald
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Gabbi Bolt joins The Shovel, The Chaser and Mark Humphries in live show The War on 2022

LR
By Lisa Rockman
August 12 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TOUR: Gabbi Bolt, Charles Firth, James Schloeffel and Mark Humphries.

Gabbi Bolt is hitting the road with The Chaser, The Shovel and Mark Humphries for an 11-city national live show tour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.