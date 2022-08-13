Take today as an example. Once I had dropped my children to school, all I wanted to do was make sure the dishes were done before a visitor arrived. As I approached the sink I saw scraps of fruit from when I was making the lunches. I picked them up to put them in the bin. The bin bag was full so I took it outside. I saw a plant with wilted leaves. So I got the hose and watered the garden. The dog trotted past with a suspicious look so I searched the rooms to discover a wee on the carpet. I began cleaning it up and realised she goes in the same spot every time. I looked online for ways to fix this. Then checked Instagram. Needless to say, the dishes were still dirty when my visitor arrived.