In the little over two decades since then first film came out, Shrek has become a household name, and the inevitable Broadway musical in 2008 should come as a surprise to nobody.
With an okay libretto by David Lindsay-Abaire, it recounts our favourite ogre's quest for love and acceptance (and his swamp) through tap-dancing rats, tight three-part harmonies from pigs and mice alike, and enough references to other fairy tales and musicals to kill a Big Bad Wolf.
It's hard to ever tell if Shrek the musical is good - it relies on the movie being iconic, but the movie is, so it works on that front, but then you might as well watch the movie.
Julie Black's production - her 46th with the Metropolitan Players - is a noble attempt to bring the many, many moving parts of Shrek together for the delight of a local audience.
At first, the set and costumes shine as the highlight of the show, with the immersive world of Duloc and surrounds evoked with top tier craftsmanship, only for the program to reveal that these have been supplied (at least in part) by Packemin's 2018 production in Parramatta, which starred Jay Laga'aia of Play School fame as the titular ogre.
What does this leave us with? A mixed bag, really.
Danny Folpp sings and acts Shrek well enough, but it's hard to get past the cowl with ogre ears that he wears over face paint that is a blatantly different Pantone swatch. It's important for Shrek to be able to handle the angsty and belted score, however, and this is something on which Folpp delivers.
As Princess Fiona, Lizzy Lindus puts her own comedic spin on the role that works well, even if she is slightly overshadowed by the singing voices of Leelani Taranawiwat and Amelia Accardi as younger incarnations of Fiona.
The Donkey Conundrum plagues every production of Shrek, with the role even being accused of being modern-day minstrelsy by some, but Luke Aspinall manages to play Donkey with charisma and little obtrusion on the action and sings beautifully to boot.
Veering away from the leads brings us to fresher performances more liberated from precedents, such as Rory Pollock's hilarious Lord Farquaad, Nicolette Black's melismatic Dragon on wheels, and Chloe Gill's next-level vocal work as the Gingerbread Man.
An orchestra of 15 led by Luke Baker navigates the thrilling music by Jeanine Tesori with aplomb, and Jacob Harwood's technical work makes for a good live mix in this town for once - his lighting is serviceable as well.
Disappointment comes in the choreography, like Farquaad's guards and their box-stepping as the sole decoration for some musical numbers, but this comes back to a certain restraint in how ambitious this wanted to be.
Under-rehearsal feels like a major factor in the evening that was, so Shrek might hit its stride.
And if it doesn't, it's just another Shrek for the annals of history, really.
