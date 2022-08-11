Newcastle Herald
Home/News
Review

Review: Metropolitan Players Shrek presentation amuses, but doesn't reach for the sky

By Jack Madden
Updated August 11 2022 - 11:20pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fun: Luke Aspinall, Danny Folpp and Lizzy Lindus star in Shrek, the musical.

In the little over two decades since then first film came out, Shrek has become a household name, and the inevitable Broadway musical in 2008 should come as a surprise to nobody.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.