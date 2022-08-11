NJC look to use new synthetic track for barrier trials

Newcastle Jockey Club plan to use their new synthetic all-weather surface for barrier trials as early as late September.
The NJC are replacing their Pro-Ride synthetic surface with a Polytrack profile and the $3 million project is on track to be completed next week.
NJC chief executive Duane Dowell said the club were keen to take advantage of the new resource for trials, which have been difficult to schedule during record rainfall in recent months.
"Despite the rain we've had, it's still on course to be completed when it was meant to," Dowell said of the relaid surface.
"And we will be exploring the possibility of holding barrier trials on it as well, which will alleviate a big backlog of trials in the area.
"We're looking to start those in late September, early October, once we've consulted with jockeys, trainers and other participants, but it looks like that's where we will be headed.
"It's a nine-metre [wide] track. The other provincial tracks have only six-metre tracks, so we have the widest Polytrack of the provincial clubs and that will allow us to run five and six-horse trials, so we are certainly going to look to make use of that."
Dowell hoped to have horses on the a mixture of silica sand, recycled carpet, spandex, rubber fibres and wax within the next two weeks.
The NJC contributed $1 million towards the revamp. Racing NSW provided the remaining funds.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
