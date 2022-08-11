Newcastle Herald
Daniel Carmody pacers chase inside running at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 11 2022 - 11:00am
Louth Park trainer-driver Daniel Carmody expects Silver Lady and Caribbean Spice to be in the mix again from good gates despite stepping up in grade at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.

