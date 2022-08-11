Daniel Carmody pacers chase inside running at Newcastle

Louth Park trainer-driver Daniel Carmody expects Silver Lady and Caribbean Spice to be in the mix again from good gates despite stepping up in grade at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Silver Lady has gate two in race six, an up to 58 ratings event over 2030m, while Caribbean Spice has the one in the last, an up to 45 contest over the mile.
Former Kiwi Silver Lady had a breakthrough Australian win at Newcastle on July 22 and she has since finished fourth and third at the track. From gate three, she was just 1.6m away last start after a run behind the leader in an up to 53 ratings race.
"She's been consistent, since she got that win she's been racing well," Carmody said. "It is a bit of a step up in grade for her this week but I don't think she will disgrace herself. She should be thereabouts again, given the right run.
"She went good last start after having to do a bit of work early, so I was pleased with her."
Maiden Caribbean Spice, which was formerly owned and trained by Carmody's father-in-law Ken Smith, has had 18 starts for the stable for seven placings. She was second when first-up last start.
She will take on previous winners in the eighth race after the maiden event didn't stand up.
"She's picked up a few cheques and hasn't done too bad for us," Carmody said.
"Again, she hasn't got an abundance of ability, but in that grade, she's thereabouts also. She's drawn OK so hopefully she can hold a forward spot in the first half and she can pick up another cheque."
"It just depends how far back we end up. I don't know whether she can hold the front."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
