Mighty Boomer set to bounce back at The Gardens

Mark Davidson is confident Mighty Boomer can rebound quickly from a minor injury to get back to her winning ways at The Gardens on Friday.
Brandy Hill trainer Davidson, who has Fat Boy's Charm in a regional heat of the Million Dollar Chase at the track on Saturday night, has the one runner on Friday's program.
The Fernando Bale-Chevy Queen bitch had back-to-back wins, a maiden then a 5th grade, at The Gardens over 400m before finishing last at Gosford on August 2.
She was heavily checked early from a box four start in that race and returns to The Gardens in the seventh (400m) from box two.
"She should go close," Davidson said.
"She got swiped at Gosford and that's why she had 10 days off. She had a couple of small stitches in, but that's all healed up now.
"She's nice and fresh, drawn well and she should jump to the front and hang on hopefully."
On Saturday night, two heats of the MDC series (515m) headline the 12-race card.
Fat Boy's Charm is in box two in heat one, which features Jason Mackay-trained star Fantastic Raven in three and Michelle Sultana's Space Girl in six.
"It will be pretty tough," Davidson said. "Fantastic Raven and Space Girl are both very quick.
"I just hope he can lob into third behind those two and hang on there. He's been going well at Wentworth Park, and drawn on the inside in the two should suit him."
Sultana-trained Connections looks the standout in heat two.
Meanwhile, Davidson-trained Mickey Doo was last in the NSW Nationals Sprint Final at Wentworth Park on Thursday night after leading early then copping a bad check coming out of the first turn.
Simply Limelight was the winner with a late surge. Jason Mackay-trained Zipping Maserati was sixth.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
