Editorial: Veterans should be at centre of agenda

As the interim report itself acknowledges, however, this is far from the first time that such issues have been investigated. The inaction of governments in repairing the services they provide veterans is evident throughout the findings, but the report's commentary on the following statistics sum it up succinctly: commissioners identified more than 50 previous reports, and more than 750 recommendations, relevant to the topics of suicide and suicidality among serving and ex-serving ADF members. "We have been dismayed to come to understand the limited ways that Australian governments have responded to these previous inquiries and reports," the commissioners said.

