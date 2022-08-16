Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Wyong company 4iD solutions on why it nominated for the Hunter Manufacturing Awards

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
August 16 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Innovation: "From the earliest days in the industry, we've kept pace as the Internet of Things landscape has taken shape," says Trevor Clarke.

A big part of our business was supplying wristbands to music festivals and theme parks globally however the entertainment industry stopped dead.

- Trevor Clarke

READ ALSO:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.