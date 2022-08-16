A big part of our business was supplying wristbands to music festivals and theme parks globally however the entertainment industry stopped dead.- Trevor Clarke
What was your career path before joining 4ID Solutions?
I started my career 33 years ago at the BHP Newcastle Steelworks as a Chemical Engineering trainee. My career developed as engineer through to consulting in the process and water industries, which led to manufacturing.
When was 4ID founded?
The idea for 4id Solutions was born by a lunchtime conversation by our owner Bruce Hegan who saw with a workmate seeing an opportunity to innovate from traditional printing.
4id commenced operation in Bruce and his wife Kathy's garage in 2003 as an RFID (radio frequency identification) converter within wristbands and labels. You could liken it to putting the chip in your credit card or a microchipped pet.
It soon became evident that our clients were reaching for a future that was evolving with the Internet of Things (IoT) and 4id Solutions was born to enter this emerging market.
From the earliest days in the industry, we've kept pace as the IoT landscape has taken shape. We've continually evolved and refined our capability to ensure we're at the forefront of contactless technologies.
What are its products?
We specialise in the design and manufacturing of contactless technologies enabling businesses all around the world to modernise their operations. We are based in Wyong but service the globe. We manufacturer customised wristbands, labels, and tags across industries including medical, industrial, live music and and entertainment, and inventory control.
And its main clients?
They include a US government supplier who manages compliance tracking software to trace legalised medicinal and recreational cannabis distribution. We manufacture wristbands used as point of sale and access control devices in New York nightclubs such as The Brooklyn Mirage. We also supply authentication labels for medical sterilisation compliance in hospitals worldwide.
What are milestones in the company's growth?
They include being the first in the world to supply colour wristbands with variable data to leading theme parks and festivals, evolving to adapt RFID technology into wristbands, tags and labels; and moving to larger premises with customised equipment that are also world leading processes. We are developing a patented system that will improve the operational performance of our manufacturing equipment to deliver productivity and improvements.
How did the pandemic affect operations?
A large part of our business was supplying wristbands to music festivals and theme parks in the USA and Australia. However the music and entertainment industry stopped dead with the onset of COVID. Fortunately, we had diversified and we increased our development of the legalised cannabis opportunity which in fact lead to increased revenues and a need to increase staffing levels from 6 to 24 people. Another major hurdle was when airlines started to reduce and cancel flights and increase freight rates above what was viable or sustainable. We explored alternate options and converted to sea freight.
What lessons were learned?
Establishing strategic partnerships is important. Preparation is key, having redundancy options in place with suppliers, freight carriers, as well as having well defined procedures. Maintaining versatility in the products we produce to serve various industries is essential.
Why has the business nominated in the Hunter Manufacturing Awards?
Initially, as a small company working in a global space, we generally fly below the radar so we were reticent to apply and divert our focus. We were encouraged by our marketing consultant to enter as apply as simply by completing the application it pushed us to reflect on our business, where we have come from, where we are and what we want to achieve. If nothing else, it has been was an opportunity to review our future strategic plans from another angle.
How much of your business is made or procured locally?
We are a global supplier with 99% of our products being produced in our Wyong facility. The majority of our raw materials are sourced through Australian distributors but sourced internationally due to the specialist nature of our needs.
How is business at the moment?
Due to our organisation being of a size that can be agile to customer needs we have a very positive outlook with multinational players recognising our capabilities. Revenue growth is expected to continue with the planned innovation advancements keeping us at the forefront of the industry. We expect shortly to secure a multi-million-unit order for a USA company that takes us into 2025. We are working to have two processes patented internationally and these solutions are opening doors to opportunities with prominent organisations such as the US Department of Defence.
