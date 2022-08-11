Charges after police dog finds escaped 20-year-old hiding in wheelie bin

A person has been charged with a raft of counts after being found hiding in a wheelie bin by a police dog in suburban Newcastle this week.
Police in Light Street at Bar Beach on Tuesday night came across a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Adamstown the previous day - they also spotted three suspicious people in front of a nearby unit complex.
Two of the people fled but police were able to search the third person - a 20-year-old.
However police said in a post highlighting the incident on social media that the 20-year-old soon ran from the scene when officers found additional items believed to have been stolen.
Yule, a police dog, found the 20-year-old hiding inside a wheelie bin nearby, police said.
The 20-year-old, who was on bail for another matter, was charged with breach of bail along with five other counts.
Police are continuing to search for the pair who got away and are calling for anyone with information relevant to their investigation to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
