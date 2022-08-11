Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Newcastle police dog Yule finds escaped 20-year-old hiding in wheelie bin at Bar Beach

Updated August 11 2022 - 10:14pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charges after police dog finds escaped 20-year-old hiding in wheelie bin

A person has been charged with a raft of counts after being found hiding in a wheelie bin by a police dog in suburban Newcastle this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.