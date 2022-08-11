A man will face court on Friday charged with seven child abuse-related counts.
The Australian Federal Police Child Protection Operations Team arrested the 26-year-old in the Hunter Region on Thursday.
The investigation began after the AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) received a report from the United States National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a user uploading child abuse material to several online platforms.
AFP investigators allegedly linked the man to the accounts uploading the material.
A search warrant was executed at his home on Thursday, with investigators seizing a mobile phone and laptop that allegedly contained child abuse material. The devices will be subject to further forensic examination.
Detective Sergeant Navi Pandher said watching, downloading or purchasing child abuse material was not a victimless crime.
"There is no less-culpable option when it comes to this type of offending," Detective Sergeant Pandher said.
"Child abuse material is a record of the horrific abuse of children and if you seek it out you are supporting an industry that preys on children."
The man was charged with two counts each of using a carriage service to transmit child abuse material, using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material and possessing or controlling child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service; as well as one charge of using a carriage service to access child abuse material.
The maximum penalty for these offences is 15 years in jail.
He will face Raymond Terrace Local Court today.
