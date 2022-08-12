It might be a surprise to some of their rivals, but making the top division finals of Jack Scott Cup is no shock for Hunter Wildfires captain and scrum-half Peta Salter.
In fact, the 23-year-old believes Hunter can go all of the way in Sydney women's premier rugby union.
Advertisement
Salter has been a key player for the Wildfires since they entered the competition in 2020, winning second division before stepping into the top grade last year.
"It's really exciting to see how far the program has come," Salter told the Newcastle Herald.
"When I think back to that first year, we had some great results winning that second division grand final, but we've just grown and grown and it's just amazing how far we've come. It means a lot to make the finals and show that we have been able to improve that much.
"I feel like everyone has a bit of a chip on their shoulder about Newcastle being in the comp, but us making the finals really proves that we do belong there."
The Wildfires cemented fourth place and a finals showing with a resounding 21-5 win over Warringah in the last round.
They face minor premiers and Jack Scott Cup heavyweights Sydney Uni in a do-or-die semi-final at Sydney University Oval on Saturday afternoon.
The winner will meet either Gordon or Eastern Suburbs in the grand final.
Sydney Uni have beaten Hunter in two encounters this season. They won 17-5 in round two and 24-5 in round six, but are coming off a 15-12 loss to Gordon.
"I can't tell you how important that win was [over Warringah]," Salter said. "It felt so good just to be able to jell again, get back in the winner's circle, understand how good it feels and make us really want it even more.
"[Sydney Uni] hadn't lost a game in five years until last week so they're going to be doing everything in their power to make sure it's not two in a row. But we absolutely have the squad and the talent to be able to do it if we play our best.
"At the start of the season we said the grand final was our goal and that we wanted to win it this year, and that hasn't changed."
Back Georgia Page returns from illness to take the place of Susannah Cooke, who is unavailable, and second-rower Kate Holland also comes into the starting side after missing the last game through work commitments.
The game is at 5.30pm.
Meanwhile, in Hunter Rugby Women's round 16, Maitland host Medowie and The Waratahs are at home to Wanderers on Saturday. Merewether Carlton have the bye and Hamilton beat University 34-5 on Thursday night.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.