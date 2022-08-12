Over on the other side of the stage, Ian Moss was gritting his teeth through a familiar, extraordinary battle between man and guitar. While he sat there hardened and upright, as if only his top half was standing at attention, he made the neck of his guitar sound like it was bending through a body of noisy water. It was Bow River by name but also by mannerism. And by the time he came around to rallying us all into a singalong of that song, we had been swept away in the rich and familiar tenor of that voice - a sound almost as familiar as that other bloke who once sang for Cold Chisel.