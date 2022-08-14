Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Santos buys approved Hunter Gas Pipeline to provide 'second' connection for Narrabri coal-seam gas if Western Slopes Pipeline does not proceed

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
August 14 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IT'S A GAS: Clockwise from top left. Garbis Simonian, Santos Narrabri infrastructure, the Hunter Gas Pipeline route, pipes in a modern gas pipeline being put underground, an image from the University of Newcastle's hydrogen cluster, the Western Slopes pipeline route, a Snowy Hydro gas turbine image and an aerial view, courtesy of Lock The Gate Alliance, of gas test wells in the Pillagra.

JUMPIN' Jack Flash, it's a gas, gas gas!

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.