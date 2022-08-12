Jack Callaghan eyeing double for his dad at Menangle

Fresh from his 400th career winner this week, Morisset-raised reinsman Jack Callaghan was eyeing victories for his father, Mark, at Menangle on Saturday night.
Mark Callaghan-trained Grosestar (gate one in the ninth) and Laceys Lad (three in the fourth) were among Jack's best drives on the night.
"They are both going really good and have handy draws," Jack said.
"Grosestar was behind the leader and never got out [last start when last] but he was jogging to the line. If he had any luck he would have been close to winning. He's got good gate speed so we'll be using that and hopefully not get stuck behind a tired one.
"Laceys Lad went real good last week [when second] and did a bit off the gate as well and just got run down on the line, so if he can put in an effort like that again, he'll go close to winning."
Jack said his top chance was Fairy Tinkabell for boss Belinda McCarthy in the group 3 Ranji Bill Ladyship Stakes.
Fairy Tinkabell broke the mares' track record at Albion Park last start when winning the listed Queen of Hearts.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
