Showtime for Mugatoo at Rosehill after long lay-off

Mugatoo has shown his willingness to stretch out in a trial but now trainer Kris Lees needs to see it at the races on Saturday before locking in his star's comeback plan.
The 2021 All Star Mile winner makes his long-waited return from a tendon injury in a 1400m open handicap at Rosehill on Saturday.
Now eight, the Irish-bred gelding has not raced since pulling up last in the Doomben Cup almost 15 months ago.
Mugatoo first trialled in April then twice in May before potential feature race comebacks were aborted as he returned to full fitness and unsuitable tracks prompted connections to hold fire.
Lees, though, was pleased with his 2020 Newcastle Cup champion's most recent trial, when he made up ground to finish a half-length third over 1000m at Scone on July 27.
"It's good to see him back," Lees said. "It was always about getting him back when he was ready, not when the program said we had to come back. That's what you've got to be careful of doing.
"He did hit the line well [in the Scone trial] and that's what I wanted to see. He wasn't racing until we saw that in a trial.
"He's still got to come and show his desire on raceday but we're confident he will present and run well and we'll see where we go from there."
A $6.50 TAB chance, Mugatoo faces a stern test on Saturday carrying 62 kilograms, even after apprentice Dylan Gibbons' 3kg claim.
Lees said "there's no huge expectations" of a winning return and Mugatoo's spring path was unknown. He is nominated for the Caulfield Cup, Melbourne Cup and Cox Plate, a race he was an unlucky fourth in two years ago.
"I just want to see him finish the race off well and that will keep him in good stead for the rest of the preparation," he said. "He's nominated for the good races but there's a grade below it if he's not quite there. But he'll show us where he's at."
Lees' other runners at Rosehill are Lunakorn and Tawfiq Lass in the fifth.
Lunakorn will have a final run before heading to the Inglis Digital online sale next Wednesday.
Tawfig Lass had back-to-back wins on heavy going before a second last start on soft, which she is likely to face again on Saturday.
"I think the wet tracks have given her confidence and she's performed well since when it wasn't that wet, so she's found a bit of confidence and racing well," Lees said of Tawfiq Lass.
"She's been up forever, so she will tell us when she's had enough, but there's been no signs of that yet.
"The favourite [Frumos] looks very hard to beat for mine, it's a smart horse."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
