Fantastic Raven all the rage for Gardens MDC heat

Jason Mackay-trained Fantastic Raven is expected to bounce back from a tough run in the Brisbane Cup series and blitz her rivals in one of two Million Dollar Chase regional heats at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Richmond Vale trainer Mackay has a runner in each of the qualifiers and Fantastic Raven was a $1.45 TAB favourite for the first heat. Ruff Shot was a $5.50 chance for Mackay in the second.
Fantastic Raven has box three on Saturday night is the class runner in the field but she has not raced since finishing sixth in a Brisbane Cup heat on June 30. She was bumped early in that race and hit more trouble in the run.
Before the setback, Fantastic Raven was second in the Richmond Oaks and Gunnedah Cup finals.
The Michelle Sultana-trained Space Girl ($4) in box six appears her main danger on Saturday night.
Sultana also has heat two favourite Connections ($1.70), which jumps from box seven.
The heats are part of a 12-race card that starts at 7.23pm.
The top four in each heat progress to next week's Gardens regional final, where the first three move onto the state semi-finals on September 16 at Wentworth Park.
Mackay enjoyed a race-to-race double at The Gardens on Friday with his only two runners on the 12-race program, Zipping Phoenix and Zipping Lopez.
Alex Verhagen-trained My Brockie was an impressive maiden winner, taking out the first by 10 lengths.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
