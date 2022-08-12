Newcastle Herald
Fantastic Raven all the rage for Gardens MDC heat

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 12 2022 - 8:30pm
TOP PICK: Fantastic Raven and handler April Mackay, the daughter of trainer Jason Mackay. Picture: thedogs.com.au

Jason Mackay-trained Fantastic Raven is expected to bounce back from a tough run in the Brisbane Cup series and blitz her rivals in one of two Million Dollar Chase regional heats at The Gardens on Saturday night.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

