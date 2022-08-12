Coach David Walker is thrilled to be getting players back on deck as Maitland fight to keep alive their NPLW Northern NSW season.
The Magpies are fifth on 25 points, five adrift of the top four.
Mathematically, they can still make finals but need to take points in each of their remaining four games and rely on other results falling in their favour.
Maitland's second campaign in NNSW Football's top-flight women's competition has been somewhat derailed by an endless string of injuries.
But in promising signs, attacking players Ainsley Childs (foot) and Mercedes McNabb (collarbone) have both returned from injury and scored in a 13-1 victory over last-placed New Lambton at Alder Park on Wednesday night.
Defender Tahlia Gossner (knee) was also back in action against the Eagles after missing two matches.
Chelsea Greguric, Sophie Jones and Sophie Stapleford all scored match trebles on Wednesday night as Maitland took their first points in four weeks.
It was a much-needed win after the Magpies had sustained three last-minute losses in succession to top-four sides Newcastle Olympic (30), Broadmeadow Magic (43) and Charlestown Azzurri (32).
"Those games we were really working to get points but didn't," Walker said. "It was sort of then, from this point it's just about putting our best foot forward in each game and the ladder will be what it is. I'm hopeful of taking points out of every game."
They host seventh-placed Mid Coast (10) at Cooks Square Park on Sunday in what will be their third game in a week then play six-placed Adamstown (17), leaders Warners Bay (46) and New Lambton (0) again.
Azzurri have the weekend off before facing Warners Bay, New Lambton, Olympic and Mid Coast.
Olympic have Mid Coast, Adamstown, Azzurri and Broadmeadow.
"The midweek games can sometimes give you a bit of momentum," Walker said.
"I'm feeling fairly confident with what we've got ahead. We'll aim to finish strong and who knows.
"We've had our fair share of average luck, particularly around player injuries. We might have a little bit go our way and we might play finals yet. We can obviously only influence what we do and that's the focus, playing as well as we can."
In the only other game in a catch-up weekend, New Lambton host Adamstown at Alder Park on Saturday. Both games are at 3.40pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
