Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Maitland target win against Mid Coast in catch-up round of NPLW NNSW

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated August 12 2022 - 7:12am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TREBLE: Chelsea Greguric scored a hat-trick against New Lambton on Wednesday night as Maitland secured their first points in four weeks. Picture: Marina Neil

Coach David Walker is thrilled to be getting players back on deck as Maitland fight to keep alive their NPLW Northern NSW season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.