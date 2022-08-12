Broadmeadow Magic mindset on job at hand against Maitland in NPL title race

Broadmeadow skipper Jeremy Wilson said the lessons learned from last season's late slide have ensured Magic are not looking beyond the next challenge.
That attitude in recent weeks has helped the young squad rise to top spot in the NPL and set up for the competition's greatest challenge - stopping Maitland - on Saturday at Magic Park.
Magic's league-best defence (14 goals against) meets the competition's top attack (47 goals for) in a catch-up game with huge premiership implications.
Magic (35 points) are two ahead of Maitland, Lambton Jaffas and Charlestown. But Broadmeadow have only three games left, while Maitland and Jaffas have four.
Charlestown have two left and were knocked off top spot by Magic last week 2-0. Broadmeadow can deal a similar blow to Maitland before finishing against ninth-placed Cooks Hill and bottom side Lake Macquarie.
Maitland play mid-table Newcastle Olympic (27) and Edgeworth (26) before meeting Jaffas. Lambton have Olympic on Sunday at Darling Street Oval, then Adamstown and Charlestown before hosting Maitland.
Wilson said Magic were focused only on another win over Maitland, who they beat 3-1 first time around then 2-1 in the Australia Cup with two stoppage-time goals. He said the squad had learned from last season when they led after 13 rounds before falling out of contention.
"Last year against Adamstown and Valo we slipped up and it cost us probably top spot," Wilson said. "We just know to take it game by game now and not look forward to the games ahead and what could happen."
He said Magic had taken confidence from their wins over the Magpies but they remained on guard for league topscorer Braedyn Crowley and James Thompson.
"Crowley is probably the premier No.9 in the league," he said. "Also with Thommo up there, they are probably the most deadly front two, so you've got to be that bit sharper against them. It's a bit more rewarding if you stop them from scoring.
"I don't think we've beaten [Maitland] twice in a season in my memory, so they will definitely be coming out fired up, but so will we."
"Obviously we want to win this weekend so then that will put more pressure on the teams following us.
"I think it will still be in Jaffas' hands to a point, but they've got some tough games to come.
"But even if we win this week, you never write a team off in the comp, even though we have to play teams down the bottom. You see what Adamstown did to Olympic [2-1] last week."
Wilson, 22, has stepped up this season, after the departure of several senior players, to be captain while remaining a key member of Magic's defensive rotation.
He said Broadmeadow's impressive defensive record had come from a committed approach and the versatility of the squad.
"I think it more comes down to effort because nearly every game I think we've got a different line-up at the back," he said.
"Sometimes we've had to have three left-footers in a back five, and it's all a bit higgledy-piggledy. I go from centre-back to six, and it changes, but everyone knows their role, they work hard and we strive to keep clean sheets.
"Obviously we've got a young squad this year, with most of the senior boys leaving, but we've come together as a group."
Maitland have top defender Zach Thomas, who is also trialling with Central Coast Mariners, out suspended but Alex Read and coach Michael Bolch are expected back after missing last week's 4-0 win over Lake Macquarie because of COVID.
The other catch-up games are on Sunday. Weston (23 points) host Valentine (25) in another crucial match in the race for the top five, while Lake Macquarie welcome Cooks Hill.
All games start at 2pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
