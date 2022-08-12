Coach Tracey van Dal is embracing the chance to change up her starting seven on Saturday as Souths target a final-round win over Nova that will secure the Newcastle championship netball minor premiership.
Souths' three NSW Premier League players Katelyn Stansfield, Tianna Cummings and Nakita Jackson are all unavailable for the first-versus-third clash at National Park.
But their absence gives van Dal the opportunity to test Souths' depth and versatility one week out from what is expected to be a challenging finals series.
"It's exciting because compared to last time we played Nova we have completely different personnel," van Dal said.
"We'll have a complete different shooting circle and a different defence circle, so it will be interesting to see what we can do with different combinations at each end of the court against quality opposition leading into semis.
"[Goal shooter] Millie Tonkin is back permanently now and I'll need to push Laura Neale from wing defence into goal defence."
Souths are top of the standings on 40 points with one game to play. University of Newcastle (38) dropped two points behind in the race for the minor premiership when they lost 42-39 to Nova (36) last weekend.
"We're aware of our position but at the same time haven't put too much focus on that," van Dal said.
"Rather than be results-driven, we're more process-driven, so we'll go through our process and hopefully at the end of the day that will give us a win and that will cement top spot.
"But the focus at the moment is playing a good game of netball, four consistent quarters and the rest takes care of itself."
When Souths and Nova met two weeks ago, Lions won 59-46. Souths led 15-10 at the first break that day but were only up 26-25 at half-time.
"We've never taken Nova lightly," van Dal said. "They've got quality players all through their team and are hitting their straps at the right time, so we need to be on the ball this weekend."
University of Newcastle will look to bounce back from just their second loss of the season when they play Junction Stella (25).
Fourth-placed West Leagues Balance (32) take on BNC Whanau (19) and Inner Glow (21) battle Kotara South (19).
All games are rescheduled from washed-out round six and start at 3.45pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
