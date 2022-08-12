Newcastle Herald
Black Diamond Cup: Cardiff keen to build momentum for finals with win over Warners Bay

By Max McKinney
Updated August 12 2022 - 11:28am, first published 8:30am
ON THE UP: Cardiff's Pat Delaney takes a mark against Maitland earlier this year. The Hawks can secure third place if they beat Warners Bay today. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Cardiff will be out to honour their 2002 premiership-winning side and build some momentum heading into the Black Diamond Cup finals with a win over Warners Bay on Saturday.

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

