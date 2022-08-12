Cardiff will be out to honour their 2002 premiership-winning side and build some momentum heading into the Black Diamond Cup finals with a win over Warners Bay on Saturday.
The Hawks host the Bulldogs at Pasterfield Sports Complex on a day when the club will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of its triumph over Terrigal Avoca in the 2002 grand final.
Hawks coach Danny Priest said he had all but one regular on deck for the game and was looking forward to having consistency in the line-up over the final two rounds.
Like most clubs, his side has chopped and changed through the middle of the season due to "COVID, the flu, work and weddings".
"We obviously want to try and get some momentum up, even though there is a week off before the finals," Priest said. "We need to get everyone playing together again, it's been a bit inconsistent until now.
"We've only got one out and that was only to give someone a rest. We've got three regulars playing in reserve grade tomorrow, they just couldn't fit in this week.
"They will, but they've got to earn their spot back."
Defender Dan Robson will sit out this week for a rest while Priest will hand under-17 player Liam Spamer a debut after impressing in reserve grade and at training.
Cardiff sit in third (32 points) a win clear of Newcastle City (28). Both sides play Terrigal Avoca (40) and Warners Bay (20) in their two remaining games.
Warners Bay's loss to Terrigal Avoca last week all but knocked them out of the finals race, but if they do beat Cardiff and City lose to Terrigal, it could make for an interesting last round.
City have had back-to-back losses the past fortnight.
Terrigal won the only game the two sides have played this year 93-51 back in June and are coming off four consecutive wins. They can assure they finish in second position if they beat City.
Leaders Killarney Vale have all but sewn up the minor premiership but can officially claim it on home turf against last-placed Singleton today. Singleton's loss to Maitland, who have the bye, last weekend likely assured them the wooden spoon.
In the women's Cup competition, Newcastle City will likely celebrate claiming the minor premiership if they defeat Terrigal Avoca today.
City (52 points) are two wins clear of Cardiff (44) heading into the final two rounds and while there are some outstanding washed-out games, it's understood they are unlikely to be played. Cardiff face last-placed Warners Bay, while Killarney Vale host fellow battlers Singleton. Wyong Lakes have the bye.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
