Newcastle Knights centre Bradman Best set for clash with Brisbane Broncos gun Kotoni Staggs at Suncorp Stadium

MM
By Max McKinney
August 12 2022 - 9:00pm
UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Newcastle Knights centre Bradman Best lines up opposite Brisbane Broncos gun Kotoni Staggs at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Knights coach Adam O'Brien has backed Bradman Best to rise to the occasion of opposing Broncos gun Kotoni Staggs, saying he relishes "that sort of challenge".

