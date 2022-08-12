THE Newcastle Falcons men's and women's teams have already qualified for the NBL1 East play-offs but will use their last two games of the regular season this weekend to determine their positions.
The Falcons will host Norths Bears on Saturday at Newcastle Basketball Stadium, celebrating Reunion Night in the process, before heading south on Sunday to play Sutherland Sharks.
In the men's division, Newcastle are fifth with a 12-8 win-loss record and play the teams directly above and below them on the ladder. Norths (13-8) are fourth and Sutherland (11-9) are sixth.
All three teams are hot on the heels of the top three - Canberra Gunners (15-6), Illawarra Hawks (13-7) and Maitland Mustangs (13-7) - and final placings will not be known until full-time in the Mustangs' game against Illawarra at Maitland on Sunday night.
The Falcons anticipate finishing somewhere between third and sixth, depending on their results, and coach Peter Astley is treating the weekend like the play-offs are starting one week early.
"Obviously we're all trying to finish as high up the ladder as we can. Norths and Sutherland are in the same position as us, so these games should have the intensity of the play-offs," Astley said.
"If we can win both games, we could finish as high as third or fourth which means a home play-off and that would be fantastic. It's a tough double-header to finish but these are the sort of games you want to win heading into the play-offs."
Norths edged Newcastle 76-69 at the Bear Cave two weeks ago. That was Newcastle's fourth straight defeat, but the Falcons snapped that losing streak with a morale-boosting 86-68 victory over Bankstown last Saturday to secure their spot in the top six.
The Falcons accounted for Sutherland 78-75 at Broadmeadow on May 14, as part of an eight-game winning sequence.
Having won their past four games against Albury-Wodonga Bandits, Inner West Bulls (twice) and Maitland, the Sharks have surged into the play-offs as one of the conference's in-form teams.
The fourth-placed Falcons (13-5) face a similar scenario in the women's division this weekend, expecting finals-calibre games against third-placed Norths (14-5) at home on Saturday and second-placed Sutherland (14-4) on the road on Sunday.
Two wins would secure second spot and automatic qualification for finals weekend at Hills District on August 27-28, because Newcastle have already beaten the Bears and Sharks this season.
The Falcons beat the Bears 77-71 at Norths on July 31 and downed Sutherland 65-55 in Newcastle three months ago, so repeat victories would give them the tiebreaker over both opponents.
Newcastle are preparing for their first games without star centre Chyra Evans, who left on Friday for the United States to begin her college career at Michigan.
That will provide extra opportunities for some of her teammates, and American import Nicole Munger said they were looking forward to taking on that responsibility.
Munger, averaging 24.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists a game, and Evans (21.1 points, 10.6 rebounds) are Newcastle's top two scorers, and ranked fourth and sixth in NBL1 East respectively.
"We're looking at a tough weekend ahead but it's a great challenge for all the girls, and we're all excited about that," Munger said.
"These will be our first games without Chyra but we need to deal with that and learn to play without her for the upcoming play-offs.
"It's our last scheduled home game so I'm excited about the chance to play in front of our home crowd for possibly the last time this season, especially on Reunion Night, and we're focused on this game first and foremost before we look at Sutherland on Sunday."
* The FIBA Women's World Cup trophy will be at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday as part of the lead-up to the tournament in Sydney starting on September 22.
