NRL Round 22: Newcastle Knights prop David Klemmer ruled out of Brisbane Broncos clash due to knee injury

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 12 2022 - 8:18am, first published 6:50am
David Klemmer's hopes of putting last week's drama behind him with a barnstorming performance against Brisbane have been torpedoed by a knee problem.

