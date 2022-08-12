Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

NSW parliament has become toxic: premier

By Farid Farid
Updated August 12 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Video: 'I expect the best behaviour in parliament', NSW Premier responds to Broderick Report

One in five people who work in NSW parliament have experienced sexual harassment in the last five years, a report into Macquarie Street's culture has found.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.