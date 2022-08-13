WESTS captain-coach Chris Boyle says it's simply been "one of those seasons".
Boyle (hamstring), Sam Mudford (broken hand), Ben Ferguson (knee) and Blake Hinton (ACL) all find themselves sidelined with year-ending injuries as the Rosellas strive to make the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League finals.
But despite the mounting casualty ward Wests still find themselves within reach of the play-offs, just two points outside the top four with three rounds remaining.
"We've had a shocking run with injuries," Boyle said.
"It's just felt like one of those seasons where everything conspires against us, but we've still got a sniff of making the finals. We've got to make sure we beat Uni and then try to scrape a draw against Gosford or Souths."
Fifth-placed Wests (6 points) and University (2) clash at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Sunday (1pm), having only met last weekend. The Rosellas prevailed 2-1.
Uni, who have just one win next to their name for 2022, are coming off a 9-0 loss against Gosford (19) in Thursday night's catch-up game. The Central Coast club now jump Souths (18) into second spot on the ladder with both having this weekend off.
Competition leaders Norths (21) host fourth-placed Maitland (8) in Sunday's other encounter (11:30am). The Blues are minus four regulars - Quentin Pursey (away), Jordan Willott (unavailable), Matt Wark (back) and Theo Gruschka (groin).
There are no matches scheduled for the Newcastle women's premier league on Saturday with play resuming next weekend.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
