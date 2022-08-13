GREG Powell is known at Warners Bay Public School for his quirky character mugs, which his four sons used to collect as children.
"I kept collecting and have over 100 now," he said.
"They're three-dimensional mugs with noses and ears and things that stick out, Looney Tunes, Disney, and the kids just love them.
"I used to bring one and have a different one every day... they're great conversation starters, they're great for art, the kids just adored having them in the classroom.
"I'd let them mind one during the day on their desk."
Warners Bay honoured Mr Powell with an assembly and afternoon tea on Friday for his 44 years of service to the school. Several students were in tears. "I wasn't expecting that," he said.
"I said 'I'll be around, you'll see me around', I come back for fetes and different occasions."
The event belatedly marked Mr Powell, 72, reaching 50 years with the Department of Education.
He retired aged 60 in 2010 but kept working as a casual teacher at Warners Bay up to August 4 last year, the day before the Hunter went into lockdown.
"I had to pull the plug at some stage and that convinced me," he said.
"The time had to come eventually."
Mr Powell was called up to national service and sent to Papua New Guinea, then taught in Leura and Faulconbridge before joining Warners Bay in 1978.
"I love sharing my experiences, particularly outdoor experiences, and I have wide interests, from Mickey Mouse to Ned Kelly - I love sharing those too."
He's always been interested in bush ranging history - he's written 13 books about bush rangers and bush walking - and relished teaching students about the gold rush and explorers and staging historic pageants, which saw the school hire the lake's ferry boats in 1988 to recreate the landing of the first fleet.
Cherished school memories also include building an open fire barbecue, camping at Glenrock Lagoon, panning for gold at Hill End and climbing Mount Kosciuszko.
Retirement has included volunteering with Lake Macquarie Landcare, doing bush ranger research and babysitting his three granddaughters. Winter, 2, and Ruby, six months, will attend the school.
"I'll be back here on grandparent's day, so my connection hasn't finished."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
