A man involved in an ice trade operation run from a Kotara barbershop will be sentenced in November.
Peter Todd Garay, 52, was due to be sentenced in the district court on Friday, but the matter was left part heard in order to allow Garay to complete a term at a residential rehabilitation facility.
In January, Garay pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug.
Garay was a regular at Kingsmen Hair at Westfield Kotara and saw barber Dominic Louis Cyril Tourneur for a haircut on at least eight occasions between January 22 and March 17, 2021 - when the pair was arrested.
Garay was caught on CCTV on several occasions trading with Tourneur a bundle of cash for a black plastic bag.
When police investigating the sale of drugs out of the barbershop swooped to arrest the pair, Garay was found with 83 grams of ice, while Tourneur had $5000 cash in a drawer at the business.
Tourneur previously pleaded guilty to supplying an indictable quantity of prohibited drugs and dealing with the proceeds of crime. He escaped a jail term in May and was ordered to serve a two-and-a-half year intensive corrections order.
Garay will be sentenced on November 25.
