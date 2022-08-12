Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Muswellbrook house fire: Fire and Rescue NSW praise Hunter Valley boys for quick thinking in Jean Street blaze

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated August 12 2022 - 5:41am, first published 3:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOT CYCLE: The dryer where the fire began. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW

TWO young boys have won the praise of firefighters after raising the alarm in a Hunter Valley house fire that broke out on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.