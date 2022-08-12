Recruits from Old Dart set to Super charge Newcastle Knights

THE Newcastle Knights have confirmed two star signings from the English Super League and could be adding a third in the not-too-distant future.
Wigan back-rower Kai Pearce-Paul and Huddersfield utility Will Pryce, rated among the most promising prospects to emerge in England in recent times, are set to follow compatriot Dom Young to Newcastle in 2024.
Meanwhile, Knights coach Adam O'Brien has expressed interest in Wigan flyer Bevan French, the former Parramatta utility back who has been smashing tryscoring records in Super League this season.
French was named Super League player of the month in July after scoring 15 tries in five appearances, including a competition-record seven in one game and a hat-trick in another.
With 24 tries in 16 games, he leads the Super League tally and has also produced 15 try assists.
Still only 26, French scored 35 tries in 47 games during his three years with Parramatta. In 2016, his debut season in the NRL, he posted a remarkable 19 tries in 13 games, including three hat-tricks.
That type of strikepower has not surprisingly attracted the attention of the Knights, who have scored the fewest points (298) of any team in the NRL this season.
Asked on Friday about French, O'Brien replied: "I don't know how far down the track that is.
"He's certainly playing good footy over there ... I thought he was a really high-quality player when he was here in the NRL.
"He obviously covers a number of positions, so I think he could certainly have an impact back in the NRL."
French is equally at home as wing or fullback.
His ability to play as the last line of defence could be an asset for Newcastle, given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding skipper Kalyn Ponga.
Kurt Mann would appear Newcastle's only back-up fullback for next year, given that Tex Hoy is leaving to join Hull FC in Super League.
O'Brien confirmed on Friday that Ponga is unlikely to play again this season after suffering a spate of head knocks, before being ordered to stand down last month.
Saturday's clash with Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium will be the third consecutive game the Queensland Origin representative has missed.
"The original prognosis was four to six weeks, no contact," O'Brien said.
"We're still waiting for a little bit more confirmation. He's participating in light duties, with no contact at all, at the moment.
"If it's at the six-week mark, that'll see the season out. Even if it's four weeks, then it's high risk to put him in, for a couple of games, when he hasn't done any tackling.
"I wouldn't do that if it was the start of the year. I'd certainly want a good month or six weeks of contact before I play him."
From a club point of view, O'Brien suggested he would prefer that Ponga was not considered for the Australian squad to contest the end-of-season World Cup.
"If I'm answering for myself, with my club hat on, I'd like to have the full summer with him, clearly," O'Brien said.
"But at the same time ... we support our guys with their rep jerseys and aspirations."
O'Brien is clearly excited about the potential of Pearce-Paul, a 21-year-old Wigan back-rower who stands 1.95 metres tall and weighs 101 kilograms, and Pryce, a 19-year-old utility back from Huddersfield.
Pearce-Paul has been compared to a young Sonny Bill Williams.
"With Pryce, he's a very entertaining utility, five-eighth-slash-fullback, and I think he could do a job in the centres as well," O'Brien said.
"With Kai, he's a very tall, robust back-rower, quite skilful and athletic.
"They'll be great additions but it's a long time away before they get here. They won't be here this week at Suncorp, so I'm not spending too much time on them."
Asked if it would be possible to fast-track their arrivals for next season, O'Brien replied: "I don't know if that's possible."
English clubs traditionally demand transfer fees before they consider releasing players from contracts.
